You could be a million dollars richer after assembling this 500-piece puzzle

Usually, the games that give you a chance to win a cash prize are huge affairs on TV with a host and some kind of trick to it. It’s not often you can sit down at your table, put together a puzzle, and have a chance at winning $1 million, but that’s what you get from MSCHF’s The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle. Want to be one of the two $1 million winners? Then grab this puzzle while it’s on sale for $24.99 between July 22 and July 27.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is simple to play and always has a prize. What you get when you order is a box full of 500 puzzle pieces. Put them together. They form a QR code that you’ll scan. That code will take you to a website where you can enter yet another code that’s hidden in your puzzle box. Enter the code, then find out how much you won! Every puzzle is a winner, but the value of the prize varies. You might be one of the two possible million dollar prizes. Or you could win a dollar, or tons of prizes in between. $1 million is a lot, but $100,000 would probably still leave you flying high.

There are a few things to remember before you start your puzzle. First, it’s difficult. If you like a challenge, then you’re in for a good time, as one reviewer found out: “This is a very hard puzzle to do since you don’t have a picture of what it looks like . . . I love a challenge and it did take me quite a while to finish it. love the puzzle.”

It’s also important to know that while anyone can buy this puzzle, only an adult aged 18+ can redeem the prize. While you may not win the big prize, this is both a fun exercise in anticipation and a chance to get the family together behind a fun common cause. One reviewer writes, “I bought this for my father in law he loves puzzles, can’t wait to find out if he won anything! He thinks it’s great and can’t wait to get it together.”

Could you be the next big winner? Between July 22 and July 27, get The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle on sale for $24.99.

Prices subject to change.