Get a better night’s sleep with this light-blocking eye mask for $32.99

Mastering the art of a solid night’s sleep can sometimes feel like a neverending struggle, but can you honestly say you’ve truly tried everything? With the Ocushield Bamboo Sleep Eye Mask: Detachable, Washable & Reusable for Hot & Cold Treatment, you’ll finally get the shuteye you’ve been longing for.

Start prioritizing your overall wellness by improving the quality of your sleep. Studies show that light sources actually disrupt your REM cycle and can cause constant waking. This innovative sleep mask is endorsed by the Sleep Foundation and comes highly recommended by sleep expert, Dr. Whitney Roban. The Ocushield mask was created with comfort in mind, and will block out any rays of light that try to creep in!

The Ocusheild is loved by deep sleepers everywhere for its unique versatility. It uses both warm and cold therapy to soothe your eyes as they start to feel heavy. Warm the mask to achieve a calm, relaxing state, or cool it to tackle depuffing and inflammation. The mask is filled with glass beads which provide a weighted, comforting effect while targeting the pressure points around your eyes to give you relief. You’ll wonder how you ever slept without it—or maybe you didn’t.

The super soft bamboo material is reversible so you can wear it comfortably according to the temperate. The bamboo material is perfect for those warm summer nights, while the plush side is great for winter. The Ocusheild simultaneously keeps you cozy and stops external light sources from interrupting your slumber. No more tossing and turning, because when that morning sun starts to rise, you won’t be blinded by the light anymore!

Sleep better with the Ocushield Bamboo Sleep Eye Mask: Detachable, Washable & Reusable for Hot & Cold Treatment and get it for only $32.99 (originally $69), a savings of 52%!

