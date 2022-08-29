Grab this bestselling piano and guitar course bundle on sale for less than $35 today

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether you’ve always wanted to learn to play music, want to take your elementary school lessons to the next level or simply want to take up a creative hobby, learning an instrument in your own time, from anywhere, through a great e-Learning course is one of the very best ways you can do that today.

Even better, right now you can grab the top-rated The 2022 Complete Piano & Guitar For All Music Composition Bundle, usually $1600, on sale for just $34.99. With eight separate music courses included in this mega bundle, that works out to less than $5 a course. This is arguably the most affordable piano tutor you’ll ever find.

Ad

For that one-off price, you’ll get lifetime access to eight highly-reviewed piano and guitar music courses - so, even if you’re a beginner, you’ll have all the lessons you need to be playing like a pro in no time.

First, budding pianists will be able to learn to play from scratch with the new ‘Piano for All’ method of learning, designed to have beginners playing notes and chords quickly, before moving on to various styles of music.

Then, you’ll learn guitar in courses including the Beginner Guitar Lessons Crash Course, which will teach you how to master the basics of guitar playing. After, you’ll be able to progress to play more specific styles of music, with courses like Blues for the Curious Guitarist walking you through how to the major and minor blues progressions you need to know.

Every course in this bundle is taught by an experienced musician with tutors including guitar teacher Dan Dresnok who has taught more than 50,000 students over his 30 year career, and has an excellent 5 out of 5 star instructor rating to match, and Jack Vaughan an equally highly five-star rated composter, piano teacher and founder of music education destination LeanMusician.com.

Ad

Usually $1600, right now The 2022 Complete Piano & Guitar For All Music Composition Bundle is on sale for just $34.99 - that’s a huge 97% discount.

Prices subject to change.