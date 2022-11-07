No need to wait for Black Friday! Get these JBL earbuds now for under $50!

Cacophony (noun): a harsh, discordant mixture of sounds. And a cacophony is what this world would experience if earbuds and headphones had never been invented. And while we think the word itself is pretty cool, the actual mayhem is not. So we suggest you use these noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds. They will keep the outside noise out, while you’re in your own world relishing what you’re listening to

But before you slip them into your ears, you’re going to want to hear why now is the perfect time to make them yours. You may think that waiting for Black Friday will mean that you will get these JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds at an even lower price, but we’re here to say that during November, every Friday is Black Friday! Yes, you will be able to add these to your cart for the best price on the web during our latest campaign.

So why these particular earbuds? Well besides the fact that you’re not going to get caught in a web of cords, you’re going to be able to enjoy your playlists, your podcasts, your audiobooks, or even your new language learning app without all the extra distraction. The JBL signature sound will enhance your listening pleasure while still allowing you to have total awareness of your surroundings. As soon as you flip open the case, you’ll be able to automatically pair them to your device. With a weather-proof and sweat-proof design, you’ll be able to appreciate what these earbuds deliver, no matter the weather, no matter what you’re doing. Together with Voice Assistant, intuitive controls, and a built-in microphone, the JBL Live performance gives you the ultimate listening experience. The secure comfortable fit ensures that you can wear them for hours and hours which, thanks to the 21 hours of battery life, can be a reality.

Normally valued at $149.95, these little wonders can be yours during our Every Friday is Black Friday event for only $49.99, no coupon necessary. That’s a 66% savings! You’ll be hard-pressed to find a lower price anywhere. But order now! There is limited availability, and the offer is only on until the end of November.

Prices subject to change.