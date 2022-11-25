Get this doorbuster deal on 2 Microsoft Office lifetime licenses for only $54.99.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s Black Friday, the Super Bowl of consumerism – and the deals are out there if you can find ‘em. Thankfully, we’re on the beat, offering doorbuster deals at some of the lowest prices of the year on some of our best-selling items for just one day only.

And few items could most accurately be considered a best-seller than the Microsoft Office package. Even more than 30 years after its debut, Microsoft Office staples like Word, Excel, Outlook, and others are practically synonymous with getting work done.

And while you might know your way around PowerPoint or One Note, this pair of licenses for a lifetime of access to the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows suite of apps can make you a bonafide expert in all facets of this perennial business tool.

All the Office favorites are included, eight of Office’s best and brightest for handling all your data, documents, projects, and more with ease. With this one-time purchase, you get a lifetime of access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

From word processing to spreadsheets, from presentations to emails to organization and communication tools for bringing all your work together, this holistic package of apps has survived three decades at the pinnacle of world business needs – and appears poised for several years to come as a go-to productivity tool.

All you’ve gotta do is download and you’ve got instant access to the full package. There’s even free customer support to help if you’ve got any questions. Best of all, this is a two-pack of Office licenses, so you can outfit your computer at home, then install one for your office machine. Or keep one and give the other to an organizationally deprived friend or family member.

At this holiday price, you’ll have plenty of possible recipients for a complete Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows Lifetime License. Regularly $698, this one-day doorbuster offer slashes your total for 2 Office packages down to only $54.99. Considering the one-day-only nature of this deal, this package will likely sell out, so make your move now if you want to lock in this offer.

Prices subject to change