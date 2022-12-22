A great last-minute gift for that special cheese lover in your life

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The holiday season is here, and if you’re not stressed about finding the right gifts for all the special people in your life, consider yourself very lucky. However, most of us need a little help, especially when the big day is truly just around the corner, and waiting for a gift to ship in time is oftentimes not an option.

Look, you’re not Santa, so take the pressure off yourself and opt for this mouth-watering virtual cheese-tasting session. Not only does it require no immediate shipping, but it’s a truly unique gift that anyone would love, whether it be your mom, sister-in-law, or co-worker. Plus, you have through December 30th to get it at this fabulously discounted price, and, of course, no shipping fees!

Run by the well-respected Cheese Grotto, based in New York, these virtual cheese tastings can be done alone or with friends and family, ideal for spicing up an otherwise dull evening at home. The internationally award-winning company features hundreds of cheeses from American artisan cheesemakers through their various cheese subscriptions and virtual tasting programs, making it easy for tasters to explore decadent, specialty cheeses they may not find on their own.

The way the tastings work is simple. Upon receiving your private Zoom link, along with the purchase of the four cheese and crackers kit before the scheduled event, you’ll also have access to helpful digital tasting literature and pairing recommendations to help you get the most out of your tasting session and become a self-proclaimed cheese snob. Tasters can expect to indulge in delicious cheeses, like Bloomy Rind, Washed Rind, Waxed Rind, and Blue.

Praised by multiple publications, like The New York Times, along with popular food blogs, cheese experts, and more, the Cheese Grotto is a hub for lovers of cheese, whether it’s for their great tastings or cheese storage solutions.

Gift someone special with a Cheese 101 Virtual Tasting by The Cheese Grotto, free of shipping, no coupon code required, for just $169.99 — no coupon code needed!

Prices are subject to change.