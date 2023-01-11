Get in on these Insider Deals!

We have some awesome items to get your New Year started off right!

Are you looking for an amazing night’s sleep? The Quility 20 pound Minky Weighted Blanket will make you feel like you’re tucked in bed and wrapped in a giant hug. The gentle pressure can make drifting to dreamland go a little more smoothly. And with this blanket – something that you rarely find with others - the cover is removable and washable which is a huge plus for a weighted blanket. You may have seen this customer favorite with more than 35,000 5-star reviews online selling for as much as $130 but with this exclusive Insider Deal it’s only $39.99 - an incredible 69% off.

RBX Massage Pillow (GMG)

Now, it’s time to get into relaxation mode. We know that life can get stressful so wouldn’t it be fabulous to have your own personal masseuse, wherever and whenever you need one? Well, this might be the closest we can get. I’m talking about the RBX Heated Shiatsu Massage Pillow which mimics the motion of an in-person massage experience. You can use it on various parts of your body and it even has a heat mode for extra relaxation. Quantities are limited so you want to grab one of these asap. Usually, these pillows run up to $90 but through this exclusive Insider Deal you can get it for $24.99, a gigantic discount of 72%.

MyPort charger (GMG)

If you often forget to charge your phone, then this next item was made for you. Since there’s nothing more frustrating than a dead phone battery, the RapidX Myport Wireless Charging Bank & Dock is here to save the day in more ways than one. It actually doubles as a charging dock at home and wireless power bank when you’re out and about. It comes in two sleek colors, black and gold, so you can even look stylish while keeping our phones charged up. These are listed for as much as $80 but with this Insider Deal you can snag this item for $24.99 - a huge savings of 69%.

Kenneth Cole New York Puffer Jacket (GMG)

Next up - it’s your chance to be warm and stylish. To stay fashionable, plush and cozy outdoors we have the Kenneth Cole New York women’s hooded puffer jacket which is perfect for cooler temperatures at an amazing price. Usually, you’ll see this brand in high end stores like Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom but MorningSave.com got an exclusive deal and is the only online retailer offering this puffer in these gorgeous bark and silver colors. And, of course, you’re sure to stand out in these colors. No shock this is a customer favorite so you’ll want to order asap because when they’re gone they are gone!

You may have seen this retail for as much as $175 but our Insider Deal has it for an amazing price of $49.99, which is a whopping 71% off.

Don’t miss out on these fabulous finds, snag these Insider Deals at MorningSave.com. Remember, these are only available