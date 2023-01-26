Keep yourself warm with this oscillating personal heater

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It doesn’t get cold here often, but when it does, you want to find all the warmth you can get. From a heated jacket to a foot massager with heat, there’s no shortage of products we have to keep you feeling toasty.

If you’re sick of the cold and want an affordable option to keep you heated at your home or in the office, you are in luck! Right now, you can get the Eden Comfort Oscillating Personal Heater for a highly discounted rate.

This personal heater features a turbine blade that is able to offer three seconds of heat and a third-gear adjustment, all without drying out your skin or hair. It also comes with a touch key and light tone for added convenience and no noisy annoyance during use. Plus, with added safety thanks to double overheat protection, you can use this heater fearlessly! And finally, thanks to its small, lightweight, and compact nature, you can bring it with you wherever you go.

There are plenty of reasons to consider purchasing a personal heater this winter, and there’s no shortage of praise for them from various outlets. Tom’s Guide recommends them as a more affordable alternative to a full home heating system, saying, “Naturally, heating one room up to temperature is going to require less energy versus heating the entire house. This is one of the primary reasons why people opt to purchase space heaters.” The Department of Energy recommends them because they are a great way to accommodate one cold person without affecting other people in the home, saying, “They can also boost the temperature of rooms used by individuals who are sensitive to cold without overheating your entire home.”

Right now, you can buy the Eden Comfort Oscillating Personal Heater for just $36.99. That’s marked down 64% from its MSRP of $104.

