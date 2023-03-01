Save big with this two-part Sam’s Club promo

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Visits to the grocery store have always been a challenging endeavor. Trekking to your preferred location, gathering those much-needed items, and unloading them back at your place is an exercise in patience for many. Unfortunately, that exercise has been even more unpleasant lately as rising food costs have added further stress to those grocery-shopping efforts.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, rising food costs are expected to rise 7.1 percent. While the data is discouraging, there are ways to combat the increase.

Sam’s Club has long offered its customers some of the best savings and access to members-only deals. For a limited time, you can take advantage of Sam’s Club’s widely-praised offerings.

This one-year Sam’s Club Membership with Auto-Renew plus a $20 Travel & Entertainment Promo Code is currently available for just $24.99.

There are more than 600 Sam’s Club locations throughout the United States. These locations average more than 136,000 square feet, which means it would take hours to scour each aisle in search of game-changing savings.

The beauty of Sam’s Club lies in the sheer number of products each location offers. Everything from bulk food items, pet supplies, home entertainment systems, and jewelry is available to members.

The $20 travel and entertainment can be used on the Sam’s Club travel and entertainment platform.

Sam’s Club memberships also unlock discounts on hotels, rental cars, movies, live entertainment, and more.

This deal is only available to new Sam’s Club members, and membership must be activated within 30 days of purchase.

“Ease of use, and savings on everyday items. Also gives me more options for shopping. The value is awesome,” writes verified purchaser Shelly Jackson.

A complimentary household card comes with your purchase of this promo.

Even before the rising costs of groceries, a Sam’s Club membership was well worth the costs of admission. Today, it’s become even more valuable and in demand. So purchase this deal today to start saving.

Prices subject to change.