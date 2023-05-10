Level up your kitchen game with this Emperor Kiritsuke Chef Knife for only $89.99

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Ryori™ 8-Inch Emperor Kiritsuke Chef Knife for $89.99 (reg. $299) — that’s 70% off!

There’s nothing worse than struggling to cut through a sweet potato when you’re trying to make a fresh tray of fries. The Ryori™ 8-Inch Emperor Kiritsuke Chef Knife will change your entire culinary experience in the kitchen. This super sharp knife effortlessly glides through vegetables, fruit, fish, meat, etc., and will cut your prep time in half.

The Ryori™ 8-Inch Emperor Kiritsuke Chef Knife is both versatile and efficient. Rock and chop, dice or mince your food like a Michelin Star chef, and spend less time in the kitchen and more time mingling with your guests. The impressive precision-forged blade has ede-retention to help you slice faster and easier.

Whether you’re a stay-at-home cook or a career chef, this professional grade Emperor Kiritsuke Chef Knife is the tool you didn’t know you were missing. This exceptional blade is hand sharpened and polished by master chefs in Japan, and carefully curated with flexibility in mind. The nitrogen-cooled handle and high-carbon stainless steel cladding, offers corrosion and stain resistance for long-lasting durability. The ergonomic handle is great for both comfortability and agility when preparing a 5-star meal.

Upgrade your blade game with this high-end Ryori™ 8-Inch Emperor Kiritsuke Chef Knife. Not only can it perfectly chop everything, the chic design has a fireball Damascus steel billet pattern to elevate your kitchen aesthetic.

You’ll love the chic design of this gorgeous knife! Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, one verified customer said,”Absolutely love the knife. Well balanced, good feel in my hand, and super sharp!”-Remnant

Get the Ryori™ 8-Inch Emperor Kiritsuke Chef Knife for $89.99 (originally $299), or 70% off!

Prices subject to change.