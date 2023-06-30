Check out these Insider Deals before they’re gone

We hope you enjoy KSATDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You know we love a good deal, and nothing is better than sharing them with you.

We have some amazing deals that you are going to love. Get ready for some really practical items that are going to make life at home a little easier, and be useful for everyday use.

To get shopping for these fabulous finds, just click or tap the link here, and get to shopping!

First up is something that we can never have too much of, especially with the business of everyday life. We all need a few sets of headphones - for the house, office, gym bag, the car - you name it!

The Aukey Move Compact 2 Wireless Earbuds have you covered. These water-resistant earbuds have all the bells and whistles (and look) of those other big name headphones without their big price tag. These come in black, pink and green for a pop of color, and have the usual features like hands free calling and voice assist. They also have a strong five hour battery life, plus 25 hours of additional usage time with the included charging case, so you leave the house feeling confident that your earbuds will last all day.

You’ve probably seen these for as much as $40, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get a pair for $10 -- an awesome savings of 75%.

But please note -- this door buster deal has been wildly popular, and we want to make sure everyone can get their hands on them, so there is a limit of three per customer.

Let’s move on to something that’s super practical for the bedrooms. We are talking about the U.S. Polo Association Pillow Top Waterproof Mattress Pad.

Expecting overnight guests this summer? This is so good they may not want to leave. Not sure if that’s a good thing or not, but we all know nothing is better than snuggling up in bed after a long day and sometimes we wish it was a just a little bit more comfortable. That’s where this waterproof mattress topper saves the day. We all want to feel like we’re sleeping on a cloud, but what you might not realize is that you could be sleeping on a cloud of dust mites, causing you to suffer from allergies.

This antimicrobial mattress topper helps protect your mattress, leaving you sleeping comfortably. The suggested retail price is between $89-$99 depending on size, but with this exclusive Insider Deal you can get it for $29.99-$39.99 -- up to 66% off.

If you’re a cleaning fanatic then this next item is for you. The Shark Canister Vacuum with self-cleaning brush roll and power fins will take your cleaning game to a new level.

Best of all, it’s impressive self-cleaning brush roll means no dreaded hair wrap while taking on carpets and floors, saving you time and frustration. You can also use the included attachments to convert and go from cleaning down low to up high instantly. And if all of that wasn’t enough, it traps and seals dust, dander and allergens inside the vacuum, keeping them out of the air.

You may have seen this is for as much as $400, but with is crazy good Insider Deal, you can get it for $169.99, an incredible savings of 58% -- more than half off. This is one of those deals you just don’t pass up!

Now, let’s talk about a way to add a pop of color and a serious shine to your look. How about a beautiful set by Savvy Cie that is made with sterling silver and genuine gemstones? Sounds like a perfect gift or addition to your personal jewelry collection.

These gorgeous stones will complement any outfit or look, and these gems can also carry a special meaning. For example, topaz is associated with loyalty, trust and true love. Amethyst represents purity, connection and peace.

Morning Save is the first and only retailer the brand has partnered with to showcase this set, so this is a very special opportunity! This set could be as much as $200, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get it for $29.99 -- a huge savings of 85%.

To get shopping, just click or tap the link here, and look for the Insider Deals. Remember, these are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out! Happy shopping and happy saving!