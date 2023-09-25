Start earning in the booming cybersecurity industry with these high-rated courses now just $39.97

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Start your cybersecurity education with The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle! Luckily for you, its price just dropped to $39.97 if you act before 9/30!

Feel like your bank account gets drained out every month? Perhaps this may be a good time to make a career pivot into something a little more lucrative, like cybersecurity. In fact, it’s been predicted that by 2025, there will be 3.5 million positions in the industry to be filled, which is more than many other job industries can say right now.

Sure, a job in cybersecurity sounds great, but what does it entail exactly? Even if you haven’t the faintest idea what it takes to work as a cybersecurity developer, educational programs like this Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle can prepare you to thrive in the cybersecurity space and maybe even quit living paycheck to paycheck in just a couple years’ time. And the best part? It’s currently discounted to just $39.97 — as long as you get started before 9/30.

This e-learning bundle boasts a jaw-dropping 25 courses, covering just about anything you’d need to know to work in the world of cybersecurity and IT. From risk management frameworks and hands-on web pentesting to important certification prep, these courses are jam-packed with tons of engaging lectures and lessons that you can go through at your own pace, whether you have a little experience or are completely green to the whole tech world.

Each course is carefully constructed by iCollege, an online education provider specializing in IT training services that’s been trusted by eager learners since 2012. With over 700,000 students around the globe, this learning hub seeks to provide relevant materials and crucial certifications to help eager minds thrive in today’s ever-expanding tech industry.

With a collective online rating of 4.9 out of five stars, it’s clear this e-learning bundle is just as great as it sounds, and with over 2,500 students currently enrolled in the program, the proof is in the pudding.

Earn your spot in the booming cybersecurity industry by training with The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle!

Get The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle for just $39.97, the best price you’ll find on the web, 9/23 - 9/30.

Prices subject to change.