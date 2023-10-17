Save money with these amazing Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy KSATDeals, brought to you in connection with Morning Save. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Are you ready for some incredible Insider Deals? We’ve got some amazing products with huge savings! The holidays are right around the corner, so why not get some shopping done early, right?

To get shopping, just click or tap the link here. It’s as easy as that! Keep on scrolling to see what deals we’ve got for you this week.

Self-care is really good, and so important, but self-care with 24k gold is even better! Treat yourself to these eye patches, because you deserve it! We all live busy and hectic lives, and they’ll be even more so in the coming months with the holidays around the corner. Now is the time to prepare. While we can’t give you the gift of more hours of sleep, we can help you look like you caught some more zzzz’s with this deal from Masque Bar.

From the very first application you’ll notice increased hydration, de-puffing and smoothness. And who can’t use more of that? You may have seen these for as much as $70 - that’s $35 per pack of 30 -- but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can score them for $20, a giant 70% off.

Now, it’s time for an item that will help you stay in the know about something so important, your blood pressure, with this product from Sunbeam. The comfort inflate technology of the Sunbeam Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor eliminates squeezing and reduces measurement time by measuring upon gentle inflation.

With an extra large, upright, touchscreen LCD display, two users can easily measure and track their progress with 60 separate memory records that are automatically stored with time and date stamps. The clinically tested monitor intuitively averages the last three measurements and displays pulse rate, hypertension indicator and irregular heartbeat alerts on the high contrast digital screen. T

These can run as much as $77, but with this incredible Insider Deal, you can stay on top of your heath for $39.99 -- a huge savings of 48%.

Adventure and explore smarter with this Smartwatch from iTouch. This might give us a little motivation to get off the couch after our big Thanksgiving dinner, right? Introducing your new wearable, personal assistant and health coach.

In addition to all the standard features you’d expect from your water-resistant watch, it goes above and beyond to track your health goals, like heart rate, sleep and steps. It even tells you when you should grab some water or stand up. But it doesn’t stop there! This watch will give you a call, text and social notifications. When you want to take some time for yourself to take care of your body, you can choose from eleven different workout modes.

This iTouch is lightweight, scratch resistant and comfortable with an ultra-flexible silicone rubber watch band. You’ve likely seen this watch for as much as $125, but with this incredible Insider Deal, you can save 68% and get it for just $39.99. Now this is what we call a deal!

Next up, let’s get our lashes gorgeous. Mascara is considered by many to be the No. 1 makeup essential, and this four pack by Laura Geller is sure give you the look you’re looking for. A few swipes along your lashes and your eyes will pop! They’ll be brighter, framed and defined. We’ve got three different types with this four pack. All are long lasting and make a big impact:

Laura Geller products can be found in retail stores like Nordstrom and Macy’s, and is backed by celebs like Paula Abdul, who says she “Can’t live without” make up from this line. A four pack like this can be as much as $74, but with this fabulous Insider Deal, you can get yours for $20 -- a massive 73% off. This is perfect for your self and the perfect stocking stuffer or holiday gift.

To get shopping, just click or tap the link here, and look for the Insider Deals. Remember these are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out! Happy shopping and happy saving!