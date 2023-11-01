Learn 25 new languages with this $160 lifetime subscription

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Learning a new language is exciting, but it definitely isn’t easy. You could opt for formal classes, but those can be pricey and run on their own time. If you want an option that works on your own timeline, try Rosetta Stone.Rosetta Stone has been in the language learning business for decades, and it could be your chance to become bilingual, trilingual, or a regular polyglot. Better hurry if you want to get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for only $159.97. This sale only lasts through November 9.

Learn a new language on your own schedule

This Rosetta Stone subscription gives you unlimited access to 25 languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, German, Chinese, Dutch, Japanese, Swedish, and so many more.

If this is your first time studying your new language, start at the beginning. Rosetta Stone has lessons for beginner and advanced learners, and they come in multiple formats so you aren’t limited to boring memorization exercises.

If you want to build up your vocabulary and conversation skills, try practicing with topics that might actually come up in conversation. Rosetta Stone shows you words and phrases for things like getting a taxi, ordering a meal, and asking for directions.

Worried about your pronunciation? Compare it to a native speaker or get live feedback from Rosetta Stone’s speech recognition technology. All you need to start studying is an internet connection and a desire to learn.

Talk to the world

Learn a new language on your own schedule.You only have until November 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a Lifetime Subscription to Rosetta Stone for $159.97 (reg. $299) with code ROSETTA.

