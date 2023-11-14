It’s getting chilly! Warm up with a $16 cashmere-blend shawl

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: This Lavisha cashmere-blend shawl makes an affordable gifting option or stocking stuffer at just $15.97 (reg. $50) through November 26!

Some areas of the US are already seeing below-freezing temps while others are bracing for the chill. There are two ways to react to this unfortunate news: Shiver in the cold or stay warm with this cashmere-blend shawl by Lavisha.

If you think cashmere has to be expensive, think again! The Lavisha shawl is typically $50, but with KSAT’s early bird holiday savings event, you can get one for only $15.97 through November 26. You won’t find a lower price anywhere else!

The Lavisha cashmere-blend shawl comes in your choice of sixteen colors. Grab a neutral like creamy beige, heather gray, coffee, sand dune, or black to match your fall wardrobe, or add a pop of color to your outfits with magenta, Christmas red, flamingo pink, or light coral. The shawls are resistant to fading caused by frequent washing and wear.

Measuring over two feet wide and six feet long, the Lavisha shawl has plenty of material to wrap around your shoulders for on-the-go wear or enough to drape over your legs when lounging around home or the office.

A cashmere-blend shawl also makes for a practical (and affordable!) gift or stocking stuffer. You could grab mom’s favorite shade, grandpa’s favorite sports team’s colors, or multiples of the same color so you can match with family and friends.

Just see what one five-star review had to say about the Lavisha shawl: “I purchased multiple shawls to share as holiday gifts! I would definitely buy these again for gifts and/or keep them for myself.”

Take advantage of this best-on-web price and get the Lavisha Cashmere-Blend Shawl (or a few!) while they’re on sale for just $15.97 (reg. $50) until November 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed!

Prices subject to change.