Best-on-web price for lovers of cooking: Gift an enameled cast iron cookware set for $180 with free shipping

Surprise your favorite home cook, foodie, or new homeowner with a unique set of cookware that’s sure to make every meal — holiday roasts or weeknight dinners — a special occasion. The Basque 7-piece set brings both versatility and elegance to their kitchen with a cast iron, enamel-coated design.

Sound expensive? While it normally retails for $349.99, it’s now on sale for $179.99 with free shipping through December 17. That’s a ClickOnDeals exclusive price that you won’t find anywhere else!

The Basque set includes:

A 10.25-inch skillet for frying and sauteing.

A 2-quart saucepan for soups and sauces.

A 2.25-quart small Dutch oven and lid for baking bread.

A 4.75-quart large Dutch oven and lid for roasts, stew, or pasta.

Of course, each piece’s use is only limited by your giftee’s cooking endeavors and imagination.

Since each piece is cast iron, it’s safe to use on the stove or in the oven up to 500º F. Cast iron is also known for its heat retention and even distribution, instantly upgrading the cooking experience, along with being a quality material that will likely last for generations.

But this isn’t your grandma’s ordinary cast iron set. Each piece is coated with an enamel finish in your choice of white or red. This nonstick coating makes for easier cooking and cleanup while also increasing durability and resistance to chipping. And, of course, it creates a beautiful, shiny set that doubles well as serving ware for holidays!

Another thing to love about the Basque cookware is each piece’s large handles. They make moving dishes around the kitchen and dining room easier and all around safer.

Gift a cooking experience they’ll treasure forever with the 7-piece Basque enameled cast iron set for $179.99 (reg. $349.99) with free shipping through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed for this best-on-web price!

