Get this new, open-box 6.5-quart 7-in-1 air fryer for $59.99

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

This might just be the tail end of the holidays, but we humans are already thinking about the next thing. Many of us are thinking of making a New Year’s resolution, and it’s a safe bet that a majority of those are to live a little healthier. One way to help in keeping up with that effort all year long is with an air fryer. This new, open-box Kitchen HQ 6.5-quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer with accessories is just $59.99 (reg. $149).

One of the benefits of an air fryer is that you don’t have to cook with much or any oil to make crispy, juicy foods like chicken wings, french fries, and roasted veggies. Enjoy seven presets that will help you make cooking more convenient, including roast, bake, dehydrate, air fry, beef, fries, and air grill. And you can also adjust the cook temperature from 105ºF to 515ºF instead of using the presets.

This quality air fryer has a 6.5-quart capacity, which means you can easily cook dinner for the whole family and enjoy cooking healthy holiday meals for everyone in your life. It also features an easy-to-read LCD screen with easy-touch buttons.

Open-box items are different from refurbished items. New, open box items are commonly considered excess store inventory. They come to buyers in like-new condition after being inspected and cleaned.

This air fryer comes with skewers, a recipe book, and a fry basket to get you started on your health journey.

Pick up the new, open-box Kitchen HQ 6.5-quart 7-in-1 air fryer with accessories for just $59.99 (reg. $149) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.