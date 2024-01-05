This smart electric toothbrush comes with 8 replacement heads and is under $30

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The new year is a great time to get rid of bad habits and bring in some new gadgets to help you do it. If you want to improve your oral hygiene, an electric toothbrush could be an excellent place to start, especially if you can grab one that lets you customize your brushing experience and even tells you when it’s time to stop.

The Smart Sonic Dental Care Toothbrush has different cleaning modes and a 42,000 VPM motor to give you that bright, clean smile you might only have had after the dentist before. Normally, this smart toothbrush is $79, but you can grab it, a travel case, and eight replacement heads for $27.99.

The Smart Sonic Toothbrush has five cleaning modes for massaging, polishing, whitening, and more. Once you start brushing, you might notice a gentle pulse every 30 seconds. That’s the smart timer telling you it’s time to move to a new area of your mouth. After two minutes, you can shut your brush down and pop it onto the wall mount.

This sleek electric toothbrush comes with a convenient travel case, but you might not need to pack the charging base. Fully charged, this toothbrush could last for up to 45 days. The Smart Sonic comes with eight replacement heads, and each one could last up to four months. That means it could be years before you even need to consider getting another replacement.

New year, new smile. Give your teeth a little TLC in 2024 with a toothbrush that lets you customize your brushing experience and knows when it’s time to call it a night.

For a limited time, get the Smart Sonic Dental Care Toothbrush with Eight Brush Heads on sale for just $27.99 for a limited time.

