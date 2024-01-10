Time’s running out to get this electric fireplace insert for $164.97

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The weather outside may be frightful, but you don’t need a real fire to feel delightful. And you don’t need to deal with smoke and splintery wood to get that cozy fireplace feeling. Instead, you could grab a smart fireplace that looks and feels real.

The Costway Electric Fireplace gives you 28.5 inches of comfy, cozy warmth with a tempered glass cover, and the price has even been dropped for the new year. Instead of costing $398, you can bundle up by the fire for $164.97, but this price won’t be here much longer.

This insert fireplace is part aesthetic, part supplementary heating solution for your home. It has two heating settings at 750W and 1,500W. The realistic flames are a comfortable and delightful accent during cold winter nights, and you can choose from three flame colors (orange, blue, or a mix) and adjust brightness with five different modes.

The fireplace also comes equipped with an automatic thermostat to maintain temperatures between 62°F and 82°F, along with an automatic timer that allows for customizable working hours.

A crackling fire sounds nice, but safety is always a concern. In contrast, this electric fireplace is certified by ETL, and it incorporates an overheat protection device, so it’s as secure as it is comforting. And you don’t need a hearth to place it. This fireplace can be inserted onto a wall or even into a cabinet in your living room or bedroom. You certainly don’t have to worry about splintery logs or ash to clean up.

January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the deadline to get the Costway 28.5-inch Electric Fireplace for just $164.97. No coupon needed!

