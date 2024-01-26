Insider Deals this week are great for those who love to get creative in the kitchen

We hope you enjoy KSATDeals, brought to you in connection with MorningSave. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Did someone say shopping?

That’s right! We all love to shop from the comfort of our home, and this week’s Insider Deals will have you wanting to do just that.

To get shopping, just tap or click the link here, and look for the Insider Deals. You’ll find all of this week’s deals if you keep on scrolling down. Happy shopping!

To start, we have two items that are going to help get your meals organized, keep things neat and stop food waste.

First up, the FoodSaver Space Saver Food Preservation System. This product hits several new year resolutions because it is all about saving. You will save your food’s shelf-life, which will in turn save you money.

Groceries are expensive, so no more throwing food away because it went bad too fast! Plus, when you vacuum seal portion sizes, you save time with dinner ready-to-go. Take out enough food for one -- or a feast for the whole family! Do it all with this appliance from FoodSaver, featuring a space saving, compact design.

This vacuum sealer removes and blocks oxygen from bags, keeping your food fresher longer, and with the built-in bag alignment, you’re ensured a correct seal every time. But don’t let the science intimidate you -- this unit’s simplicity is a key part of it’s design. You may have seen this money saver for as much as $110, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can save 55% and get one for $49.99.

Have you not been able to keep a healthy resolution in past years? Well, we’ve got something that will help! The secret to eating healthier is making nutritious foods more convenient, fresh, and ready-to-eat. To do all that, you need this set from EatNeat!

Food prep and storage is made easy with these bowls and lids. Plus, they fit neatly inside each other for space saving storage when not in use. And as a bonus, the largest bowl has a convenient carrying handle for easy transport to parties and potlucks!

You may have seen this set for as much as $59, but with this great deal from Insider Deals, you can get one for $24.99 -- a huge discount of 58%.

Next, let’s get to a tool that will help prep all of those meals. You’ll go wild for this fabulous cutlery set from Cuisinart. Cuisinart Advantage professional-quality stainless steel knives have a cutting-edge, nonstick coating that makes slicing easier. What could be better? Well, how about a lifetime warranty!

Cuisinart stands by their products, so essentially for just $19 you’ll get a lifetime of knives! The different designs help you keep tabs on what you’re cutting to avoid cross contamination, and let’s be honest, they’re also chic and stylish. So it’s no surprise these are a customer favorite on morningsave!

You may have seen these for as much as $56, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can score this set for 66% off -- just $19.

Now this is a bright idea -- something you can use to for extra light on your cookbook in the kitchen, or use in any other room of the house.

It’s an adjustable table lamp that also charges your phone! The iHome PowerLight has a flexible neck that makes it easy to direct light where you need it. Choose from five brightness levels and three lighting modes to suit your needs. And you can keep the cord clutter at bay with the wireless charging pad, compatible with iPhone and Samsung. Have additional devices like a tablet? Charge those up too using the port on the back.

You may have seen this charging lamp for as much as $80, but with this incredible Insider Deal, you can get one for 29.99 -- an amazing discount of 63%

So are you ready to get shopping? If you loved any of these deals, just tap or click on the link here and look for Insider Deals. Remember these are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out. Happy shopping and happy saving!