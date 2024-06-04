This hack gets you JBL noise-canceling earbuds for nearly half off

Brands like JBL have a secret! If you find an ‘open-box’ deal like this, you can get new earbuds at nearly half their usual price simply because their packaging is imperfect. That’s the part you throw away anyway, so who cares?

Grab an open-box pair of JBL Tune Flex Ghost Edition (transparent) wireless and noise-canceling earbuds in black or white for $54.99 (reg. $99.95). That’s a price that’s hard to beat.

Earbuds designed for functionality

If your current earbuds don’t have a noise-canceling mode, you’re in for a major treat with these. Imagine working at the office, riding public transit, or just walking down the street and being in your own little world of quietness where distractions are basically nonexistent.

When you need to be alert of street traffic while crossing the street or conversations around the office, the Tune Flex buds has Ambient Aware mode that allows you to be aware of your surroundings. With TalkThru mode, you can chat with a coworker or order a coffee without taking off these JBL earbuds.

Easily switch between modes on the buds’ touch controls or with the JBL Headphones iOS or Android app. The app also allows you to customize the touch controls, set Smart Audio and Video Modes, and find your earbuds if you ever misplace them.

You can wear the Tune Flex buds for up to 32 hours before they need a recharge with their charging case, and their IPX4 water-resistance rating lets you wear them in light rain. Though, don’t wear them if there’s a torrential downpour.

Open-box means savings

Remember that these earbuds are an open-box pair — excess store inventory or customer returns — so their packaging may come distressed or completely reboxed, but that’s why you’re getting this 44% discount!

Take advantage of this open-box deal and get JBL Tune Flex earbuds for just $54.99 (reg. $99.95) while supplies last.

