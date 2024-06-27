Celebrate Spurs new draft pick with this gear!

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The San Antonio Spurs have a new member on its roster.

San Antonio drafted Stephon Castle with the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft, and here’s your chance to be among the first to don some new gear.

The Fast Break replica of the Stephon Castle jersey is available for pre-order now in adult sizes through Fanatics.

And how about that snazzy new hat sported on draft day? You can pick up your own New Era 2024 NBA Draft 59FIFTY Fitted Hat.

San Antonio Spurs New Era 2024 NBA Draft 9FIFTY Snapback Hat - Tan/Black (via Fanatics)

Get ready to cheer on the Spurs for an exciting season to come! See the full list of Spurs gear available here.

