Say goodbye to dead batteries when you have this $70 battery jump starter and power bank

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether you’re about to explore the nation during a cross-country road trip or are running errands across town, there’s an off chance that your car’s battery could die on you, which is why you’ll need to add the TYPE S battery jump starter to your car’s essentials pack!

Say farewell to being stranded on the road or highway when you have the TYPE S. It’ll not only rejuvenate your car if the battery gives out, but it also doubles as a neat charging solution for your devices, including your iPhone or iPad. Now, it’s on sale for only $69.99 — nearly half off the regular price of $129.

With the TYPE S, gas engines up to 6.0L and diesel engines up to 3.0L can be restarted easily. Not sure how exactly to jump start? Luckily, this UL-certified device comes with a handy step-by-step guide with jump-starting instructions you can view in real-time on its integrated LCD screen!

https://youtu.be/9fj50GfHbb0

And if there’s ever inclement weather or an emergency, you can use the TYPE S’ LED lighting, which includes a flashlight and emergency hazard lights to be visible to other drivers on the road. Choose from flash, strobe, or emergency SOS.

This device isn’t just helpful for dead car batteries. Thanks to its impressive 8,000mAh power bank, you can quickly juice up your devices via USB-A or USB-C, so you’re never bogged down by a dead phone, laptop, or tablet. There’s even a built-in wireless charging pad, perfect for anyone with a Qi-enabled device like an iPhone.

If you forgot your Lightning charging cable for your phone or tablet, not to worry. The TYPE S comes with its own Lightning cable so you’ll never be without a charge!

Don’t let dead car or device batteries pose an obstacle on road trips. Grab the TYPE S battery jump starter and power bank for just $69.99 (reg. $129).

StackSocial prices subject to change.