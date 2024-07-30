You won't sweat the bed when you have these moisture-wicking sheets

Ah, summer. The time for rest, the time for travel, and one more slightly unfortunate thing — the time for uncomfortable night sweats. If you’ve spent the better part of this summer waking up in the morning, it’s time to treat yourself to an actually restful and cool night’s sleep!

The Kathy Ireland CoolMax bedsheets can make you feel like you’re sleeping on the cool side of your pillow every night. Their price is pretty cool too (pardon the pun!), on sale for only $33.99 (reg. $119) for a 6-piece queen, though options are available for full- or king-sized beds.

Instead of having to remove your cozy blankets to sleep without sweating through them, it’s time to enjoy a cozy night’s rest (even during the summer) with these sheets as a cool foundation. Say goodbye to waking up to atrocious sweat stains in the morning — this sheet set is constructed with CoolMax fabric.

CoolMax is designed to be much more breathable than traditional cotton, flannel, or satin sheets, letting air pass through to prevent you from overheating and sweating. They’ll wick moisture as you snooze off, making sweat evaporate faster than you can say, “Good night!”

The sheets are also made with ultra-fine microfiber, which might just be softer than even 1,000 thread count Egyptian cotton. You’ll love crashing on these silky soft sheets and pillowcases.

For sweaty and sensitive sleepers out there, this sheet set is hypoallergenic thanks to its microfiber construction.Microfiber is woven much more tightly than other materials, which could reduce the number of allergens that could get in the way of a good night’s sleep.

The best (and least sweaty) sleep of your life awaits. Grab your Kathy Ireland CoolMax sheet set for just $33.99 — that’s over 70% off!

