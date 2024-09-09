Banish the night sweats with these silky, moisture-wicking sheets

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve sweat every single night this summer, we’re here to share some unfortunate news: the warmer weather isn’t going away any time soon. The night sweats are a real issue, but if you’re still attempting to sleep with the unbreathable (and not very attractive) bedding you bought on a random website, you’re not doing yourself any favors.

You’ll need a bedding upgrade if you want to quit sweating the bed while getting R&R. Ditch your sheets — which have only gotten drenched with sweat — and replace them with this luxe bamboo-blend sheet set. They’re usually $119, but you can now get them for only $28.97!

Bye-bye, night sweats

Not only can these sheets give your bedroom a much-needed refresh, but they’re designed to make your nightly snoozes (or daytime naps!) more comfortable — no itchy Amazon sheets here. Just hotel-quality plushness.

This cozy sheet set comes with fitted and flat sheets and four pillowcases to fully outfit your bed, and each item is constructed with 60% soft microfiber and 40% bamboo fiber to help wick sweat away. Say goodbye to damp sheets and a sweaty backside!

Their material is also perfect for sensitive sleepers, as their bamboo-blend fabric is hypoallergenic, lightweight, and ultra-soft. Plus, they’re wrinkle-free (no chemicals are used to keep them sharp), so they’ll always look crisp on your own bed or in a guest bedroom.

The sheet set also comes in plenty of gorgeous colors in different sizes, like periwinkle, silver, evergreen, and, of course, crisp, classic white. You’ll be able to match the decor in any room you’re putting these sheets in!

A sheet set designed to last

When you grab these high quality sheets, you’re making a smart investment. How? If you properly care for this bedding set, it could last you quite a while. Just be sure you’re washing this sheet set in the machine with cold water and tumble-drying them on low so they continue to look and feel their best.

You deserve restful sleep without a side of night sweats. Get this luxe 6-piece bamboo-blend sheet set for just $28.97 while supplies last. No coupon is needed, but this price drop ends September 15 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.