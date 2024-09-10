Laundry day is so much easier with this viral cleaner

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Doing laundry might not be anyone’s favorite chore, but there’s something satisfying about pulling out a load of fresh, soft, and great-smelling clothes. Whether you’re tackling the kids’ soccer uniforms or your own workweek wardrobe, having the right products can turn laundry from a mundane task into a little self-care moment.

That’s why I’m so glad Laundry Sauce blew up on TikTok. Better yet, when I learned about this viral laundry solution, it was a lot more expensive than it is now. You can actually get the full Laundry Sauce Essentials Package for $59.99 instead of $119.

What’s Laundry Sauce?

If you haven’t been sucked into Cleantok like I have, let me fill you in. Laundry Sauce is basically a high-end laundry solution that’s all about making your clothes look, feel, and smell amazing. This isn’t just your regular detergent; it’s like the VIP treatment for your wardrobe.

The Performance Laundry Pods are the real stars here, packing up to four times the cleaning power of regular detergents. I’m talking about tackling stains that I’d normally just give up on coffee spills, grass stains, you name it. And the best part? My clothes come out smelling like they’ve been spritzed with something straight out of a fancy boutique.

This package also includes an Advanced In-Wash Scent Booster that takes the whole fragrance game to the next level, making sure that fresh, luxurious scent actually sticks around after the wash.

And let’s not forget the Anti-static Luxury Dryer Sheets—they’re like the cherry on top, adding extra softness and a final burst of scent that makes my clothes feel like they’ve been through a spa day. The whole package uses a bio-enzyme formula that’s tough on stains but gentle on fabrics, so everything comes out bright, soft, and smelling incredible.

StackSocial prices subject to change.