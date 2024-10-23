You might not need a new laptop, but why wouldn't you get this Chromebook for only $60?

Whenever you’re switching your phone or laptop, there’s usually a very good reason you’re shelling out the cash, whether your laptop has finally given up or your phone screen is completely shattered. We can’t blame you for being thrifty even if your devices have seen better days—the brand-new iPhone 16 starts at $799, while Microsoft’s Surface laptop starts at $1,000.

Since it’s not often that you buy new tech just because, we had to share this insane laptop deal that just came in. You might not even believe it until you see it, but this 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook has been price-dropped by 60%, coming in at only $59.99 (reg. $149) with a portable, durable, and high-performance design.

The reason behind the discount

If you’re wondering how this Lenovo Chromebook is less than $60, you’re not the only one. Here’s why: it’s a refurbished model, but that doesn’t mean it’s used—this model’s in Grade “A” rating, aka in near-mint condition. It’ll arrive with minimal wear, no scratches on its display, and at least 80% battery health.

The only downside of shopping refurbished is that there’s a limited inventory. You’ll have to act quickly to grab one while you can!

Daily computing in a portable profile

Bring this Chromebook to campus, the office, or your favorite WFH cafe. You won’t need to sweat it if you’re commuting or traveling with this laptop—or if you accidentally leave it on campus or in an Uber—since it’s less than the price of a textbook.

At less than three pounds, this laptop won’t add too much weight to your bag or backpack. It’s also designed to sustain daily wear and tear, thanks to its rubber bumpers, reinforced ports and hinges, and drop-resistant build.

Check out this Lenovo laptop’s other productivity-enhancing specs:

11.6-inch HD display with anti-glare technology to reduce eye strain

A 720p HD camera so you look your very best on Zoom or Google Meets

4GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor for smooth multitasking across Microsoft Office, Adobe, etc.

10 hours of battery life for uninterrupted all-day usage

G Suite for Education and access to Google Classroom to enhance online learning.

