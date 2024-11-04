Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

KSAT Deals

A lifetime of language skills awaits with Babbel’s all-access pass

Tags: Deals
A lifetime of language skills awaits with Babbel’s all-access pass (via StackCommerce)

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Babbel’s lifetime subscription opens the door to learning languages at your own pace, making it perfect for lifelong learners, travelers, and anyone looking to expand their global connections.

  • Access to 14 languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Indonesian, and English
  • Real-world lessons focusing on conversational skills for travel, work, and social settings — designed for practical use, with skills that apply directly to real conversations
  • Interactive exercises that strengthen vocabulary, grammar, and pronunciation
  • Speech-recognition technology to improve pronunciation and build confidence
  • Flexibility to learn anytime, with the ability to switch languages or revisit lessons as desired
  • One-time payment for lifetime access — no subscriptions or recurring fees
  • Highly rated by users for its engaging, effective approach to language learning

Explore a world of languages with a Babbel Language Learning lifetime subscription, now available for $149.97 (reg. $599).

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) - $149.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Loading...

Recommended Videos