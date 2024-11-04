A lifetime of language skills awaits with Babbel’s all-access pass

Babbel’s lifetime subscription opens the door to learning languages at your own pace, making it perfect for lifelong learners, travelers, and anyone looking to expand their global connections.
- Access to 14 languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Indonesian, and English
- Real-world lessons focusing on conversational skills for travel, work, and social settings — designed for practical use, with skills that apply directly to real conversations
- Interactive exercises that strengthen vocabulary, grammar, and pronunciation
- Speech-recognition technology to improve pronunciation and build confidence
- Flexibility to learn anytime, with the ability to switch languages or revisit lessons as desired
- One-time payment for lifetime access — no subscriptions or recurring fees
- Highly rated by users for its engaging, effective approach to language learning
Explore a world of languages with a Babbel Language Learning lifetime subscription, now available for $149.97 (reg. $599).
Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) - $149.97
See Deal
StackSocial prices subject to change.