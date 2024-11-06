Skip to main content
Clear icon
73º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

KSAT Deals

Your lifetime productivity buddy — Microsoft Office 2021 you’ll pay for only once

Tags: Deals
Your lifetime productivity buddy — Microsoft Office 2021 you'll pay for only once (via StackCommerce)

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 offers a complete suite of tools with lifetime access, perfect for boosting productivity without the need for subscriptions.

  • Lifetime access to essential Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more
    • Word for polished document creation, Excel for advanced data management, and PowerPoint for impactful presentations
    • Outlook for email and calendar organization, keeping you on top of tasks and deadlines
    • Publisher and Access for professional publishing and database needs, ideal for complex projects
  • One-time purchase with no recurring subscription fees
  • Ribbon-based interface offers easy access to customization tools, so you can adjust fonts, layouts, and indentation for polished, professional documents
  • Compatible with Windows 10 and 11 (but not 7 or 8) for seamless integration and performance
  • Updated security and software features to keep your tools reliable and current

Enjoy productivity essentials forever with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 — available for a one-time price of $69.97.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License - $69.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Loading...

Recommended Videos