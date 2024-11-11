Make household chores easier and more with these Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with MorningSave. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Looking to save on items to make chores around the house a little easier and keep you organized while you‘re on the go? You’re in luck with these latest Insider Deals!

To start shopping, just click the link here or head over to MorningSave.com and look for the Insider Deals.

The iHome AutoVac Luna can vacuum multiple surfaces and even power mop hard floors.

That’s right -- you’re getting two chores done with just one smart product. It suctions dust and dirt with ease, and when it’s done, it will navigate its way back to the base to empty the dustbin and recharge.

The Luna’s scrubbing technology ensures it agitates and cleans stubborn spills. With laser navigation mapping technology, you can select which areas and rooms you want to be vacuumed, mopped or both.

You can also set virtual boundaries for places to avoid. Just connect to the app, use the included remote control or voice control, and you’re on your way to fabulous floors.

You may have seen this vacuum and mop for as much as $380, but with this fabulous Insider Deal, you can get your floors shiny and clean for $129.99—a huge discount of 66%.

This next deal is a perfect stocking stuffer and item to just treat yourself. The STG Cleo Cross-Body will keep your smartphone clean, safe, and accessible with this stylish and lightweight purse.

The protective, see-through touchscreen window allows you to text, talk, browse social media, and more, while your smartphone is safely tucked away.

In addition to your phone, there’s room for your makeup, cash, keys and more. In fact, there’s a built-in RFID protection to keep your credit cards safe, too. You can adjust the strap to wear it as a cross-body or remove it entirely and use it as a clutch.

You may have seen this bag for as much as $60, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get one for $15—a huge 75% off.

Everyone enjoys a relaxing shower, so how about a spa-like shower experience while using 50% less water? It’s possible!

And with a big brand like Moen, you know you’ll conserve without sacrifice—this showerhead provides the experience and design you’d expect. It features four unique shower experiences, all meticulously engineered for optimal warmth, rinsing, and body coverage.

It also includes Magnetix technology, a powerful magnetic dock that allows for easy release of the handshower and secure snap back into place. The chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decor. And best of all, the DIY installation is easy—no plumber required.

You may have seen this showerhead for as much as $209, but with this fabulous Insider Deal, you can get one for $49.99—a massive discount of 76%.

If you plan on hosting overnight guests this holiday season, take a peek inside your linen closet. If your towels have seen better days, it’s time to replace them with this set from Zofty.

Made with soft terry cotton and a double-edge stitch, these plush towels are extra absorbent and dry quickly, and this is a generous deal that includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and six face towels—so plenty to rotate.

These are also available in a variety of colors to complement any bathroom.

You may have seen a set like this one for as much as $79, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get a set for $29.99—a massive 62% off.

To start shopping, just click the link here or head to MorningSave.com and look for the Insider Deals. Remember, these deals are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out.

Happy shopping and happy saving!