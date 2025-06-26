These chef knives are normally $429 but not anymore

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Prepping meals at home is a lot more enjoyable when your tools work with you, not against you. If your current knives are making you saw through tomatoes or crush herbs instead of slicing them, it might be time for an upgrade, especially with the holidays around the corner.

Instead of spending a fortune on a premium set, you can grab the Seido Japanese Master Chef’s 8-Piece Knife Set for $139.99 right now (regularly $429). It’s a limited-time deal, and once they’re gone, that price goes with them.

Why they’re worth it

Each knife in this set is crafted for a specific task, from precise chopping to slicing through tough cuts of meat. You’ll get a cleaver for heavier jobs, a Santoku for cleaner cuts that don’t cling to the blade, and several other essentials that make everyday cooking smoother. It’s not just about sharpness, it’s about having the right blade for the job, and this set delivers that in spades.

This set comes with eight knives:

8″ Chef’s knife

8″ Slicing knife

8″ Bread knife

7″ Cleaver

7″ Santoku

5″ Santoku

6″ Boning knife

3.5″ Paring knife

You could put them all in a knife block, or keep them in the included gift box. It works for storage as well as gift-giving.

Each knife in this set is crafted from high-carbon stainless steel. That means they can retain an edge longer than other knives, and they have a 15-degree angle. That finer edge means a smoother cut, so you can glide through ingredients. The ergonomic Pakka wood handles are stylish and practical, offering comfort and control for those long cooking sessions.

Don’t miss your chance to get a set of eight Seido Japanese Chef Knives for $139.99.

