3 deserving fathers styled for Father's Day, receive free haircuts for rest of year

SAN ANTONIO - This Father’s Day weekend, a few San Antonio dads are getting a special gift that will keep giving all year long.

Local Super Cuts hair stylists chose three dads they believe deserve pampering. The dads will be getting free haircuts this weekend and for the rest of the year.

Jason Balero fought testicular cancer and beat it, all while being a foster parent to his 5-year-old son.

Balero said he believes the reason he survived was for his son.

“I guess he would be the reason I’m still here. I had a 30 percent chance survival rate,” Balero said. “I just feel so blessed and fortunate that I have the opportunity to be a father.”

Renee Aguirre, who has three kids, works to financially support his entire family while teaching his 18-year-old daughter, Isabella Aguirre, important life lessons.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him to see where he’s come from and where he is now,” Isabella said. “He just amazes me.”

Gasper Sifuentes is a retired member of the military and also a retired San Antonio police officer. He was on the force for 24 years and now owns his own business. He has five kids, ages 7 months to 18 years old — two of them are 8-year-old twin girls.

Sifuentes spends most of his free time dedicated to his family.

“(I) keep busy. (It’s) amazing I could fit a haircut in,” Sifuentes said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.