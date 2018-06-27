How to celebrate your 4th of July in and around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for something to do this 4th of July? There is no shortage of events taking place all around San Antonio.

Here's a look at those events.

Leon Valley 4th of July Parade and Festival: Parade at 9:30 a.m. and Firework Spectacular at dusk

Independence Day at the Alamo: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks in the Garden at the Botanical Garden: 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Bud Light Stars, Stripes & Lights Downtown Riverwalk: Patriotic luminarias have been placed along the River Walk and will be on display from June 29 through July 4.

Freedom Fest at Historic Market Square: Free week long event.

San Antonio's Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park: 8 a.m to 9:30 p.m.

34th Annual 4th of July Patriotic Ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery: 10 to 11 a.m.

July 4 Soccer & Fireworks at Toyota Field

July 4th BBQ at the Tower of the Americas: 1 to 7 p.m.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Coca Cola 4th Fest: June 30 to July 4

SeaWorld 4th of July Celebration

Salute to America's Heroes at Morgan's Wonderland

4th of July Jubilee in Schertz at Pickrell Park: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

4th of July Spectacular in New Braunfels: 6:30 p.m. free concert, fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Annual 4th of July Parade in Alamo Heights: 10 a.m.

Red White & Boom in La Vernia: 4 to 10 p.m.

Fireworks in the Park at Kirby Friendship Park: 2 to 10 p.m.

City of Windcrest 4th of July Parade: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Castroville: 9 a.m.

Summerfest in San Marcos: 6 to 10 p.m.

Wimberley's 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m.

The Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade in Texas in Seguin: 10 a.m.

Fredericksburg July 4th Fireworks Display

