The top Pinterest Valentine's Day recipe is Avocado Truffle Chocolates?

Pinterest is a go-to for many looking for gift ideas, dyi projects and of course recipes. As for Valentine's Day many are looking up and saving recipes they want to make for their loved ones this year.

The top recipe this year was avovado truffle chocolates. There is over 75 recipes you can find. So, what's in an avocado truffle. One recipe from Yummy Healthy Easy includes the ingredients: ripe avocado, dark chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon and cocoa powder.

Here's a list of the top 10 saved recipes:

Avocado Truffle Chocolates (saved over 28,000 times) Red Velvet Sugar Cookies Marshmallow Wands Valentine's Day Oreos Red Velvet Beet Pancakes Chocolate Covered Clementines Raspberry Chocolate Bark Homemade Mini Pizzas Farfalle with Beet Pesto Raspberry Rose Cocktail

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.