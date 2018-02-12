Ten San Antonio restaurant ideas for Valentine's Day

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio has countless options for a special Valentine’s Day dinner. Specialized cuisine options and unique deserts make picking the perfect restaurant a little harder.

These 10 restaurants offer a romantic atmosphere for dinner, according to Yelp. Yelp reviews and rankings are determined by user reviews.

Reservations are recommended for all the following restaurants.

Bella on the River – Bella on the River offers Mediterranean-based cuisine and reservations are required every day of the week, not just Valentine’s Day. The restaurant is small, but the flavor is big. Yelp users recommend the bruschetta appetizer, which changes weekly. Check the website for a special Valentine’s Day Menu.

1718 Steak House – This prime steak house has the best view of the Alamo in San Antonio. Caprese bombs, mozzarella stuffed fried tomatoes with basil and balsamic, seem to be a favorite among reviewers.

Biga on the Banks – This American cuisine is located on a quiet bend of the San Antonio River Walk. The menu has plenty of options, but the biggest praise is for the outstanding service.

Ocho – The Latin-themed restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A glass conservatory overlooks the River Walk. Havana Bar is tucked underneath the restaurant in a candlelit basement. One reviewer said, “I love Ocho so much it hurts!”

Bliss – Bliss is located in Southtown and is owned by a chef. Their mission is to be one of the best in terms of quality, service and atmosphere and according to reviews, it’s working. The oyster sliders are popular among reviewers.

Fig Tree Restaurant – The villa-style terrace overlooks the River Walk at this French/American cuisine restaurant. Reviews highlight the great food but the real winner here is the ambiance.

The Melting Pot – The Melting Pot is located near Hill Country Village and sets a great mood with romantic lighting, according to reviews. This fondue restaurant is great for groups if you’re making Valentine’s Day a family affair.

Boudro’s on the Riverwalk – Boudro's on the Riverwalk brings Texas flavor with a special twist; fans of the restaurant suggest the Prickly Pear margarita. Yelp users also suggest the guacamole, which is prepared tableside and is customizable.

Cookhouse – Open for lunch and dinner, Cookhouse is a Cajun-themed restaurant complete with an oyster bar. Everyone has different favorite dish, but it reviewers agree, save room for dessert.

La Frite Belgian Bistro – La Frite is the only Belgian bistro in town and has been a Southtown staple for nearly 10 years. The mussels are a favorite among reviews.

