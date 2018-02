SAN ANTONIO - You can now give the Selena fan in your life a Selena Valentine's Day card.

MissHoTShop on Etsy created the cards with sayings on them like "Eres mi Amor Prohibido."

The set of cards run for $10 and the shop also makes an "Anything for Selenas" Loteria game, and a La Cantante car air freshener.

Over the past several year, Selana merchanise has grown in popularity.

