10 incredibly easy weekday meals you can make in the Instant Pot

Getting dinner on the table at a reasonable hour can be a challenge, but those who have Instant Pots know that dinner can be done in 30 minutes or less with this trendy cooking machine.

Here are 10 easy and delicious recipes that are good for any weekday, especially when you're in a rush. Enjoy!

Get in on this delicious dish that is super easy to make in your Instant Pot. This recipe might not be the healthiest for a weeknight meal, but it will please everyone in the family, that's for sure.

Chicken Noodle Soup from No. 2 Pencil

You can't go wrong with a classic chicken noodle soup. This one-pot wonder is great for a family with different time schedules since you can make the soup and keep it warm so people can eat as they come and go.

Chicken Marsala with Spaghetti Squash from Mama Instincts

Not everything you make in your Instant Pot has to be sinful. The marsala sauce sounds amazing, and spaghetti squash is a great alternative to regular noodles.

Stuffed Peppers from No. 2 Pencil

The best part about making stuffed peppers is you can fill them with virtually any filling you'd like. If there's something you don't like in this recipe, just take it out.

Orange Chicken from A Fork's Tale

You won't be calling your go-to carry-out Chinese restaurant after you make this recipe. The chicken also isn't breaded, so this is a much healthier option than takeout.

Beef Stew from Brit + Co

You seriously won't believe how tender the meat gets when you make beef stew in the Instant Pot. Anyone who has cooked tough meat in the Instant Pot knows just how tender it can really turn out.

Lemon Chicken Things from D*mn Delicious

If you're looking to feed your family on a dime, then this recipe is for you. With just a handful of ingredients, there is so much flavor in this dish.

Pork Chops from Delish

These aren't your mom's average pork chops. Again, the pork chops become super tender in the Instant Pot, and they're cooked in a creamy lemon sauce with lots of mushrooms.

Sloppy Joes from Amy + Jacky

This is a recipe you can use when you're super short on time and you need to get the kids out the door in time for soccer practice. And besides, you can never go wrong with a sloppy Joe.

Chicken Burrito Bowls from D*mn Delicious

These burrito bowls are so easy, you won’t believe they only take 20 minutes to make.