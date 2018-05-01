7 Hidden Forest Elementary students chosen for Odyssey of the Mind competition

SAN ANTONIO - A group of fifth-graders doing some creative thinking has landed the students from Hidden Forest Elementary School a spot at the Odyssey of the Mind competition at the world level.

Seven students started working on their prompt at the beginning of the school year. They decided to present their solution using a skit, emojis and lots of sound effects.

Hidden Forest Odyssey of the Mind coordinator Terri Greer said the kids continually amaze her, never hesitating to learn a new skill.

The team is now headed to the world finals on May 23, however, they need to raise $18,000 to attend.

The competition is held at Iowa State University and costs more than $1,000 per student to attend. So far the students have raised roughly $8,000 by hosting lemonade stands, bake sales and selling barbecue plates.

You can visit their GoFundMepage and donate by clicking here.

