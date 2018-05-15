Alamo Heights ISD board selects superintendent finalist

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas - The Alamo Heights Independent School District Board of Trustees has named Dana Bashara as the lone finalist for the position of superintendent.

Bashara is currently assistant superintendent for elementary education for the district.

She will take over as superintendent after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period.

"Twenty-two years ago, Dana stepped into room 503 of Woodridge Elementary to begin her career as a fifth-grade teacher in our district. Since that day, she has excelled in every role she has taken on -- including teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent -- and has been instrumental in helping the district develop and implement its strategic plans. We are delighted to name her as our next superintendent and have full confidence that she will lead this district to even greater heights for many years to come," Board of Trustees President John Tippit said.

Bashara succeeds Kevin Brown, who served as superintendent since June of 2008 and was recently named executive director of the Texas Association of School Administrators.

