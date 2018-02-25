Alamo Heights ISD superintendent to serve as executive director of TASA

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas - A leadership change is on the horizon for the Alamo Heights Independent School District as superintendent Dr. Kevin Brown is set to serve as the new executive director of the Texas Association of School Administrators.

Brown will remain the superintendent through June 30. On July 1, he will take the reigns as TASA’s fourth executive director.

Brown will be taking the place of Dr. Johnny L. Veselka, who will be retiring at the end of June after serving the association for 32 years.

There is still no word on who will fill the superintendent seat at Alamo Heights ISD.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.