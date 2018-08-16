Attending college an expectation for Providence Catholic School students

SAN ANTONIO - Earning millions of dollars in scholarship money seems to be the norm at Providence Catholic School.

The senior class last year had fewer than 50 students, but that didn't prevent them from earning more than $10 million in scholarships.

KSAT 12 News visited with students and staff before the first bell of the year Thursday morning to see how the Class of 2019 plans for a repeat performance.

"We have a great counseling staff that gets to know each one of the students and gets to know what their talents and their skills are," said Principal Alicia Garcia. "And they match them with the right college, the right scholarship, and that's why they walk away with so much scholarship money."

Garcia said when students come to her school, attending college is always the expectation.

"They pay tuition, but the tuition pays up twofold, even threefold, and we are here to empower our young women," she said. "They walk in as little girls. When they walk in as little girls, we tell them they are destined to go to college."

The first day of school meant hugs, laughter, smiles and catching up with friends. For others, it meant the start of a new adventure.

"I'm looking forward to making new friends," said sixth-grader, Michelle Ming Xue Lopez.

For others, opening day meant new leadership positions and helping out the fresh faces.

"Focus in your classes and make as many friends as you can, join as many clubs as you want," said Sarah Franzoni, president of the middle school student council.

But no matter the grade or school experience, Garcia said the girls are enrolled to reach their full potential.

"You can dream as big as you want, but it's the small moments that make the difference, and that's in the classroom," she said. "You never give up, our teachers never give up and our parents support us 100 percent."

