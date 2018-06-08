Central Catholic breaks ground on $11.2M expansion project (w/slideshow)

SAN ANTONIO - Central Catholic High School broke ground Friday on a $11.2 million campus expansion project.

A blessing with high school administrators, city and county officials was held before construction on the project officially started.

The school has currently raised more than $9 million to support the project which includes a new 40,000-square-foot convocation center.

The center will feature a basketball and two practice courts, which can also be used for other purposes, plus a weight room and fitness facility.

An outdoor meditation garden and a 150-seat chapel are also part of the expansion.

According to school officials, the project will allow the school to better serve its growing student body.

The new facilities will also be available for private events, tournaments, celebrations and more when not in use by the high school, they said.

Central Catholic is the first boys school in San Antonio and still one of the largest all-male private secondary schools in the state.

The school was founded in downtown San Antonio by teaching Brothers of the Society of Mary in March 1852.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.