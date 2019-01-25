South San ISD board in discussion to reopen shuttered schools despite low enrollment

SAN ANTONIO - The South San Independent School District board of trustees is considering reopening three schools, two of which were voted to close in 2017.

A special board meeting was underway Thursday to discuss the fate of the schools. A decision, however, is not expected until later.

The board voted to close Athens Elementary School, Kazen Middle School and an alternative school in the previous school year due to low enrollment, which was costing the district money.

Last year, residents voted down a tax increase to make up what the district estimated was a $3.5 million budget deficit.

A resolution posted on the district's website shows the board believes that reopening Athens and Kazen schools "as a regular campus, on a smaller footprint, will cause the return of students who have left the school district."

The third school the board is considering reopening is West Campus High School. The proposed plan is to reopen the school "on a phase-in basis," enticing "eighth grade students at Shepard Middle School to matriculate to their neighborhood high school campus and will encourage the return of students who have left the school district," according to the resolution.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.