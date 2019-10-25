DOJ awards more $85.3 million for school security

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. - The Department of Justice announced more that $85.3 million in grants to address school security, which includes funding to train and educate faculty, and support for first responders who help during school shootings.

“These federal resources will help to prevent school violence and give our students the support they need to learn, grow, and thrive,’ said Attorney General William P. Barr. “By training faculty, students and first responders, and by improving school security measures, we can make schools and their communities safer.”

$5 million in funding was awarded to schools in the western district of Texas, according to the DOJ.

San Antonio Independent School District was awarded grant funding, as well as eight other districts.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.