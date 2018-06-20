Edgewood ISD board approves its new superintendent

SAN ANTONIO - The Edgewood Independent School District board on Tuesday voted to officially hire Eduardo Hernandez as its new superintendent.

Dr. Eduardo Hernandez, from Duncanville ISD, will replace Interim Superintendent Phillip Chavez.

The board named Hernandez as its lone superintendent finalist back in May but by law, the board had to wait 21 days before hiring Hernandez.

Hernandez has served as the chief of schools and chief officer of academics and innovation for Duncanville ISD and brings more than 19 years of experience in other districts such as Terrell, Crowley and Dallas ISDs.

The district and its previous superintendent Emilio Castro parted ways in late March.

Castro agreed to step down weeks after the district's board of managers placed him on administrative leave while he was investigated in response to allegations of inappropriately touching a female staff member.

