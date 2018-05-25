Edgewood ISD board names finalist for superintendent

SAN ANTONIO - The Edgewood Independent School District Board of Managers has named a finalist for superintendent.

Dr. Eduardo Hernandez, from Duncanville ISD, is slated to replace Interim Superintendent Phillip Chavez.

The board named Hernandez as the lone superintendent finalist at its meeting on Thursday night.

By law, the board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Hernandez to be the new Edgewood ISD superintendent.

The board is scheduled to vote to offer a contract to Hernandez at its meeting on June 19.

Hernandez has served as the chief of schools and chief officer of academics and innovation for the Duncanville ISD.

He brings over 19 years of experience and has worked in other districts such as Terrell, Crowley and Dallas ISDs.

The district and its previous superintendent Emilio Castro parted ways in late March.

Castro agreed to step down weeks after the district's board of managers placed him on administrative leave while he was investigated in response to allegations of inappropriately touching a female staff member.

