Most big public colleges don't track suicides, despite investing in prevention

BOSTON (AP) - An Associated Press analysis has found nearly half of the nation's largest public universities don't track suicides among their students despite making investments in prevention.

Documents obtained through public records requests show about 40 of the 100 largest universities track suicides.

Prevention advocates say the lack of information makes it impossible for schools to measure success and find trends that can be used to save lives.

Tabulating student suicides comes with its own set of challenges and problems. But the issue has come to the fore at a time of surging demand for mental-health services on campuses.

Data at other universities have led officials to secure access to certain rooftops. Among the oldest examples is at the University of Texas at Austin, where officials in the 1990s installed iron barriers atop a clock tower that had previously been closed following several student suicides.

The 10-year rate on that campus is in line with averages found in earlier studies, its data show, and has decreased in the second half of the past decade, even as national rates increase.

But Chris Brownson, the counseling center director who analyzes the university's suicides, said it's hard to celebrate success when every new case brings so much pain.

"One death is one death too many," he said, "and that's why we come to work every day — to do the things that we do here to try to prevent any of those from happening."

Advocates in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington have pushed for better data collection at colleges, but it has not been written into law.

