Great Graduates: Faith Bullard

SAN ANTONIO - Faith Bullard is co-captain of Randolph High School's volleyball team and a dedicated volunteer.

Bullard has struggled mentally and emotionally, which has helped this Great Grad choose a profession that will hopefully one day end the cycle.

In a graduating class of 106 students, Bullard proudly sits in the top 10 percent of her class.

"I strive for success all the time. I work very hard. I'm diligent. I'm always doing whatever I can to reach my full potential, as far as education, physically, mentally," Bullard said.

Bullard is headed to Baylor University, and in the years to come, she hopes to provide comprehensive mental health care to those suffering behavioral problems and mental health disorders.

"I would like to be a psychiatric nurse practitioner," she said.

The military has helped define Bullard's future career.

"When my dad would come back from his trips (there) would just be some type of coping he'd have to go through," Bullard said.

Bullard's parents served in the Air Force. She admits that although she admires their sacrifice, she couldn't help but worry about her dad.

"I wanted to reach out and help, but it just took time and coping and definitely communication. I started to understand that," Bullard said.

Bullard hopes her experience and education will help military families that have struggled in similar ways.

"To ultimately just strengthen the family unit, which will then lead to communities, and hopefully the country and just have a positive impact," she said.

