Great Graduates: Olivia Knodell, Providence Catholic School

SAN ANTONIO - Senior Olivia Knodell is part of a long line of Providence Catholic School graduates, but she's leaving her own unique mark on the school.

Her family's legacy started just one year after the school was founded back in 1952.

She's the 14th member of her family to graduate from Providence. The list includes her grandmother, three sisters and her aunt.

Her aunt also happens to be her choir director.

"She is a quiet leader. She leads by example, by just doing things," said Elaine Knodell.

Olivia Knodell is valedictorian of her class, but it's an extracurricular activity that has helped her find her voice in more ways than one.

"Choir has given me that sense that I can do this. I'm going to be fine. It's given more confidence and self-esteem," Knodell said.

That's an attitude that will serve her well as she starts a new chapter in her life at Texas A&M.

"I have no doubt she will excel and far exceed her own expectations," Elaine Knodell.

Olivia Knodell says she plans to study animal science in college.

