Greehey donates $1 million to St. Mary's University Business School

SAN ANTONIO - St. Mary's University has received a $1 million gift from alumnus and philanthropist Bill Greehey.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Greehey has made such a donation, according to a news release.

The gift will be split between the Greehey MBA program and the Greehey Scholars Program, a unique undergraduate program that focuses on servant leadership.

Greehey, a 1960 graduate, has long been a benefactor of St. Mary's.

He donated $3 million from 2014 to 2016 to benefit the Greehey Scholars, and he also gave $1 million in 2012 to help revamp the university's MBA offerings. In 2005, his $25 million gift resulted in the naming of the Greehey School of Business and funded academic and scholarship programs to attract world-class faculty and students.

Greehey is honorary co-chair of the university's ongoing Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign, which the university has already raised $104,872,000 of its $130 million goal.

"Bill Greehey has helped make defining moments possible for countless students over the years," said St. Mary's University President Thomas Mengler. "This gift will provide for many more in the future. We are thankful for his enduring generosity."

Greehey is chairman of the board of NuStar Energy and NuStar GP Holdings. He was chairman and CEO of Valero Energy from 1980 until his retirement in January 2006.

